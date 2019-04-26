Operation Belcarra information nabs Logan mayor

SUSPENDED Logan Mayor Luke Smith and seven councillors will be charged with criminal offences today following a major investigation into the council by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

"The suspended Logan mayor and seven current councillors are expected to be charged today with criminal offences by the Crime and Corruption Commission following a major corruption investigation into Logan City Council (LCC)," chair Alan Macsporran has said in a statement.

"All eight are expected to be charged today for their alleged involvement in causing a dishonest detriment to the former CEO."

Luke Smith and former CEO Sharon Kelsey.

"The investigation known as Operation Front commenced in November 2017 after evidence relating to LCC was uncovered during Operation Belcarra.

"Operation Front has examined a range of issues relating to LCC and its councillors.

"It remains an ongoing investigation."

"Previous charges of official corruption, perjury and failing to correct a register of interest relating to the suspended mayor resulted from Operation Front.