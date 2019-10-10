Suspended driver caught while 'living out of car'

TRISHAYE Rose's licence was suspended but it didn't deter her from getting behind the wheel.

An Ipswich court this week heard the 42-year-old was busted three times behind the wheel, including one occasion where she risked driving to buy an energy drink.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton told the court Rose was intercepted driving a Nissan Pathfinder and charged three times within nine weeks.

The first time she was caught, she told officers she didn't know she had lost her licence.

Trishaye Alice-Louise Rose, 42, from Atkinsons Dam, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving without a licence due to the accumulation of demerit points; and two counts of driving without a licence due to demerit points as a type 2 offence.

Sen-Const Shelton said Rose's loss of licence arose from multiple traffic infringements in late 2018 and early 2019.

She was issued a demerits points suspension, taking effect from May 29. On June 18, at 4pm, Rose was stopped by officers who intercepted her silver-coloured Nissan Pathfinder at Warwick Rd, Yamanto.

On August 15, at 5.20pm, police at Laidley saw a Nissan Pathfinder drive by and a check revealed its owner to be an unlicensed driver.

Sen-Const Shelton said Rose claimed she did not know despite police telling her at the time of her previous offence.

The court heard Rose told officers she was only driving to a service station after arguing with her mother.

On August 23, police at Laidley saw a Nissan Pathfinder parked at a service station, with Rose standing near the front of the vehicle.

"When asked how it got to the service station, she says her mother drove it,” Sen-Const Shelton said.

"However, CCTV showed Rose driving.

"She says she had driven to the service station to buy an energy drink, and she was aware she shouldn't have been driving.

"She was on her way home after buying the drink.”

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Rose instructed she had been separating from her husband, who had not passed on her mail.

There was a notice from Queensland Transport but it was too late by the time she found out.

"It all came unstuck. She lost her job and has been living out of the back of her car,” Mr Hoskin said.

"The car was her home.”

Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined Rose $600, and disqualified her driver's licence for six months.