Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are hunting for two man after an armed robbery north of Brisbane today.
Police are hunting for two man after an armed robbery north of Brisbane today.
Crime

Suspects on the run after armed robbery

by David Alexander
23rd Aug 2019 3:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are hunting for two man believed to be have been involved in an armed robbery at a home north of Brisbane this morning.

Police said at 7.45am, two men, one of whom was armed with a firearm, forced their way into a home on Seabiscuit Crescent, Kallangur.

The men demanded cash from a man before fleeing over a neighbouring fence and leaving the scene on two bicycles.

A 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman who were in the house at the time were not physically injured during the robbery.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with dashcam or CCTV vision from Seabiscuit Crescent or Whitehorse Road to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

armed robbery brisbane

Top Stories

    Scientists make PFAS harmless, safe to eat

    premium_icon Scientists make PFAS harmless, safe to eat

    News THERE are thousands of PFAS-contaminated sites across the Darling Downs and Australia. This discovery will make it safe for humans and animals.

    70,000 builders at risk of breaching new regulations

    premium_icon 70,000 builders at risk of breaching new regulations

    Politics Queensland’s builders have been put on notice

    Staunch Liberal's plan to sit in the mayor's chair

    premium_icon Staunch Liberal's plan to sit in the mayor's chair

    Council News 'We shouldn't be looking at anyone associated with former council'