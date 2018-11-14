Plan to ban extremists from CBD

Nino Pangrazio walks past floral tributes at his cafe where co-owner Sisto Malaspino was killed on Friday. Picture: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

POTENTIAL terrorists could be banned from the heart of Melbourne under new counter-terrorism plans proposed by the Victorian opposition.

Under the plan, likely violent extremists would face court-ordered Melbourne CBD bans and GPS tracking if the Liberal-Nationals win government.

Opposition Leader Matthew Guy revealed his counter-terror policy today, less than a week after Hassan Khalif Shire Ali set a gas bottle-laden ute on fire and went on a stabbing frenzy in Bourke Street, killing restaurateur Sisto Malaspina.

"Last week's terrorist attack has exposed serious gaps in the armoury of the counter-terrorism measures here in Victoria," Mr Guy told reporters.

Hassan Khalif Shire Ali in the moments before he was shot by police after going on a stabbing rampage in Bourke St.

"Shire Ali would have been a person who would have qualified for the making of such an order.

"It is clear that he had become radicalised and was a person of concern to Victoria Police.

"The safety of every person in this state will be the primary objective and goal of any government that I lead."

The Herald Sun revealed that Shire Ali had slipped through the net, despite his online activities having been monitored by ASIO.

Under the $89.5 million plan, a coalition government would create terrorism restriction orders, train 100 more police in counter terrorism operations, add 50 more staff to the threat assessment centre and counter terrorism command unit and put more police on city streets.

Eight dedicated patrol teams, each with four officers, would also hit the streets in Melbourne's CBD.

Restriction orders would be sought by police and enforced by a court.

National intelligence agency ASIO could also recommend to police for orders to be sought.

Opposition counter terrorism spokesman Robert Clark said people who had their passports cancelled and were showing violent tendencies would be subject to such orders.

The opposition is basing its policy on the Harper-Lay review done after the deadly 2017 Brighton siege attack.

Mr Clark said the party had also received a briefing from Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton following Friday's events.

After making the announcement, Mr Guy headed to his electorate of Bulleen to cast an early vote in the upcoming state election, rather than waiting until polling day on November 24.

So far more than 150,000 Victorians have voted early.