Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A suspected one-punch victim who was found critically injured outside a club on the weekend has died in hospital.
A suspected one-punch victim who was found critically injured outside a club on the weekend has died in hospital.
Health

Suspected one-punch victim dies in hospital

by Mark Morri and Jo Seymour
16th Dec 2018 11:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUSPECTED one-punch victim who was found critically injured outside a club on the weekend has died in hospital.

Ervin Gustowski, 58, was found hurt outside a club on Broadway St, Junee about 12.45am on Saturday.

The main street of Junee, in south-west NSW.
The main street of Junee, in south-west NSW.

Paramedics treated him and transported him to Wagga Wagga Base Hospital, but police were advised on Sunday morning that he had died.

Detectives from Riverina Police District and the Homicide Squad have formed Strike Force Freebairn to investigate the death.

They are calling for any witnesses who saw the incident, or who anyone with mobile phone or dashcam vision of the incident, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au.

editors picks hospital one punch violence

Top Stories

    Have you seen this missing Ipswich teen?

    Have you seen this missing Ipswich teen?

    News 14-year-old boy missing from Ipswich, can you help?

    Ex-cyclone dumps huge amount of rain across the state

    Ex-cyclone dumps huge amount of rain across the state

    Weather Ex-tropical cyclone Owen may reform off Queensland coast

    Ipswich wine a real tasty drop

    premium_icon Ipswich wine a real tasty drop

    People and Places Reds and whites from the region scooped coveted show awards

    Maternity system at ‘crisis’ point

    premium_icon Maternity system at ‘crisis’ point

    Parenting The number of women giving birth in private hospitals has plunged.

    Local Partners