Tasmania Police are investigating after a body was found in Ulverstone. Picture: Patrick Gee
News

‘Suspected murder’ in seaside town

by Jack Paynter
15th Jun 2021 7:11 AM | Updated: 7:32 AM

Detectives have launched a murder probe in northern Tasmania after a woman’s body was found at a suburban home.

Police were called to an address in Main St, Ulverstone, about 20km west of Devonport in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Tasmania Police confirmed a woman was found dead and the incident was being investigated as a “suspected murder”.

“Police are currently speaking with witnesses and forensics officers are examining the scene,” police said in a statement.

Tasmania Police are investigating a suspected murder in Main St, Ulverstone, about 20km west of Devonport. Picture: Twitter/@MonteBovill
“Further specialist forensics officers are travelling from Hobart to the scene.”

Police have the street blocked off between Shaw St and Eastland Drive.

Anyone who saw a vehicle, person or anything suspicious in the area around 3am has been urged to contact police on 131 444.

Another update is expected later on Tuesday morning.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as ‘Suspected murder’ in seaside town

