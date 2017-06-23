UPDATE: Young woman killed in horror crash, hwy closed

A young woman has died in a horror smash at Ipswich, after the car she was in turned into the path of a truck. @EmilyPrain9 #9News pic.twitter.com/DUHvAApIIj — Nine News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) June 23, 2017

UPDATE 9AM:

A WOMAN in her 20s has been killed in a horror crash along the Cunningham Hwy.

Paramedics initially treated three people following the incident, which happened just before 7am, after a truck and car collided at Willowbank.

Two were taken to hospital, one died.

Police are investigating and the highway will be closed for several hours.

For local traffic, diversions are in place with police directing drivers.

Anyone travelling towards Warwick can divert using the Ipswich Boonah Rd, via Boonah.

The same route is advise for those Brisbane bound who should use the Boonah-Fassifern Rd to reach Ipswich-Boonah Rd.

UPDATE 8.30AM:

EMERGENCY services have rushed to a fourth accident where two cars collided at the intersection of School Rd and Lamington Dr at Redbank Plains.

Initial reports suggest one car crashed into the side of another.

Firefighters were called to address concerns over a fuel leak following the incident.

There are believed to be no serious injuries.

UPDATE 8.20AM:

POLICE have confirmed one person has died after a horror morning of crashes along the Cunningham Hwy.

The Cunningham Hwy at Willowbank will be closed for several hours as police investigate the fatal crash which happened just before 7am.

The incident is one of three police have attended this morning.

At 6.01am a car ran up the back of a truck along the Cunningham Hwy at Yamanto. No serious injuries were reported as a result.

At 7.32am police were called to this morning's third crash at the Swanbank Rd off ramp where a car and motorbike collided.

There are not believed to be any serious injuries arising from the third incident although police are still on the scene.

EARLIER:

A SERIOUS crash has blocked a major highway.

All emergency services are at the scene of the accident on the Cunningham Hwy at Willowbank where a truck and a car collided, just before 7am.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed it was initially treating three patients but only two have been taken to hospital.

Initial reports suggest one person has died in the incident.

The highway is blocked in both directions and drivers have been told to seek an alternate route.

A QAS spokesperson said one patient was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

A critical care paramedic went with the ambulance to the PA Hospital.

The second patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.