Suspect takes flight as cops show up

THE LAW has caught up with a man who tried to outrun police who were trying to arrest him on suspicion of committing burglary offences.

Appearing from jail via video-link before Ipswich Magistrates Court, would-be athlete Tyler John Dawson, 20, from Booval and previously Goodna, pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer at Booval on December 19, 2019.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dan Swanson said the incident took place at 9.30am after plainclothes police officers went to the backyard shed where Dawson was.

Sgt Swanson said when the police officers told Dawson he was being arrested on suspicion of burglary, he ran from the shed, down a driveway.

Police took chase at Dawson ran across Brisbane Rd before jumping a fence.

He was caught a short time later, Sgt Swanson said.

Defence lawyer Kelsea Read said Dawson was returned to jail on December 30. Some charges were later withdrawn.

Magistrate Andy Cridland convicted but did not further punish Dawson.

“Thank you,” Dawson said.