Suspect in ex-bikie death to appeal NSW sentence

A SUSPECT in the alleged murders of an ex-bikie and his business partner at a Gold Coast park wants to appeal the severity of his jail sentence for a separate matter in New South Wales.

Garry Brush, 32, is wanted for questioning over the deaths of ex-Comanchero Shane Ross and associate Cameron Martin, whose bodies were found in a Tallebudgera park on October 18, 2019.

Garry Brush is set to appeal a conviction in NSW.

The body of Ross was discovered in a Tallebudgera park and Martin was found in his vehicle a short distance away.

Brush is in a New South Wales jail serving a 16-month sentence with a non-parole period of one year for unrelated affray and traffic matters from February. He was sentenced in the Tweed Local Court in April.

Brush wants to appeal his sentence claiming it was too excessive. He previously sought to appeal but the application was withdrawn last month.

"Mr Brush is seeking to appeal his sentence on the basis of severity," said his solicitor Danielle Heable, of Dib & Associates Lawyers.

"The appeal will be heard at the closest District Court at Lismore, where a judge will determine whether the sentence imposed was severe."

Queensland detectives want to question Brush in relation to the Gold Coast deaths.

Brush was at Mr Ross's funeral, where he sat among friends of the bikie-turned-Monstr clothing businessman, the Bulletin previously revealed.

Shane Ross and Cameron Martin.

He was also at the funeral of Mr Ross's mother five weeks before the alleged murders.

Nathan Miller and Brodie Singh, both of Coolangatta, were charged on March 19 with two counts each of murder in relation to Mr Ross and Mr Martin's deaths.

They remain in custody after failed attempts at Supreme Court bail.

During Miller's bail bid the Brisbane Supreme Court prosecutors allege Miller drove with another man to Tallebudgera on the Gold Coast to kill Mr Ross after previously conducting a "dry run" of the plan.

It has been alleged by prosecutors Mr Martin was killed only to "eliminate a witness" to the targeted killing of Mr Ross.

It is not yet known when the appeal will be lodged, or set for hearing.

Originally published as Suspect in ex-bikie death to appeal NSW sentence