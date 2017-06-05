Man allegedly sets fire in yard, bites cops and kicks car

A PEAK Crossing man has been refused bail after an incident at a home in Fassifern St.

About 5pm on Sunday May 28, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the address after the 42-year-old had set fire to objects in the front yard.

The man has allegedly become aggressive towards the fire fighters and obstructed them has they tried to extinguish the fire.

Police were called and upon arriving at the address and arrested the man.

He has then allegedly assaulted the police officer by biting and kicking.

During the arrest the man has also kicked out at a police vehicle causing damage.

He was transported to the Ipswich Watchouse and charged with serious assault of a police officer, wilful damage, obstructing QFES officers, public nuisance and breaching a domestic violence order.

Bail was refused and he will face court in Ipswich on Thursday, June 8.