Survivor's wish granted, becomes honorary boy in blue

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY: Ryan Breaden from Brookwater had his wish of being a police officer come true. Contributed

A CAREER in law enforcement is looking like a sure-fire option for one Ipswich boy after he had the opportunity to spend a few days with the boys in blue.

Cancer survivor Ryan Breaden had his dream of being a Queensland police officer granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The 15-year-old from Brookwater described his time as an honorary constable as an "awesome experience”.

"I got to do a mixture of things and experience a few different units in the police force,” he said.

"I got to go out with the water police, and I also went out with traffic officers.

"At the police academy I also got to do some really cool things the recruits do, like firearms drills.

"Finally, I did a driving course at Wacol and there was an amazing police officer who could drive really fast.”

Ryan was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, a type of tumour that forms in bone or soft tissue, when he was 13.

After undergoing treatment, Ryan received the all-clear 12 months ago.

The experience confirmed something he always knew - being a police officer is the right career for him when he grows up.

"After getting to do everything the recruits do, I am sure I will be joining the police force at some stage when I am older,” he said.

"It really was an awesome experience.”

Since the Make-A-Wish Foundation was established in 1985, it has delivered more than 10,000 unforgettable wishes to seriously ill children across the country, leaving a last impact in the children's lives.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation relies on the generosity of the public to help make their long list of wish requests come true.

From something as simple as a cubby house or puppy to becoming a train driver, seeing a unicorn fly or even meeting famous sporting stars, the Make-A-Wish Foundation relies on the generosity of the community to help create moments of joy for families when they need it most.

On Wednesday, the foundation will be hosting its first ever 24 Hours of Possibility Event with the aim of raising $350,000 which will allow them to continue fulfilling life-changing experiences. To donate, log onto www.makeawish.org.au/24hope.