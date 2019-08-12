Survivor’s biggest lie exposed

For several episodes now, Australian Survivor viewers have been let in on a little secret: Contestant Harry Hills' young son back at home is actually entirely fictional.

The ice cream maker, 30, started waxing lyrical about his beloved only child after the tribe swap last week meant he had a few new tribe mates he needed to bond with quickly.

Hills noted that his new tribemates all had children - and thus, Oscar Hudson Hills was born.

No wait: Oscar Nathan Hills.

Harry, we love your work mate, but if you're gonna make up a kid - decide on the name first. #SurvivorAU pic.twitter.com/xEss8EsFmg — Australian Survivor (@Survivor_AU) August 11, 2019

Survivor fans have watched through their fingers as Hills dug deeper into the lie, telling anyone who'd listen about his love for his young (pretend) son and how (fictional) fatherhood had changed his life.

His bizarre lie came crashing down during last night's tribal council, as Hills was confronted by his tribemates - and immediately admitted that Oscar did not exist.

The usually mild-mannered Hills entered tribal council with a target on his back and a brand new attitude, earning him the nickname 'Dirty Harry' from tribemate Pia Miranda as he brazenly called out the secret power struggles he saw forming in his tribe.

But with this new-found honesty in the air - and with the other tribe watching on - tribemate Ross Clarke-Jones decided to turn the tables on Hills.

"Can I ask you one question - do you even really have a child?" he asked.

"Nuh," said Hills with a sheepish giggle - an admission that even seemed to shock host Jonathan LaPaglia:

Harry seemed pretty pleased with himself.

Even Jonathan wasn't expecting that.

"I kind of needed something to talk to the mums and dads … so I kind of made up a child," Hills shrugged.

"So Oscar's not real? Oscar's fake?" asked his horrified tribemates.

"I think what we've realised tonight is that anything that comes out of Harry's mouth is something you've got to take with a grain of salt," said Hills' biggest adversary in the game, Janine Allis.

Making up a child - then admitting so readily it had been a lie - was a bizarre move, and self-confessed Survivor nerd Pia Miranda even appealed to Hills as a fellow fan of the show.

"Harry! As a fan, and as, like, a big player … there's better ways to play!" she told him. 'You're not being very clever right now."

And in the end, Hills showed his hand for nothing: LaPaglia then revealed the tribe would not be voting someone out, but instead voting to poach a player from the opposing tribe (they picked AFL player Shaun Hampson, nicknamed 'horse' due to his size and strength in physical challenges).

So Hills had to return to camp, not having voted anyone out but having revealed to his entire tribe that he's capable of an enormous lie. Ouch.

RIP Oscar Nathan Hills, we hardly knew ye …

Harry revealing all of his social game only for no one to be eliminated #SurvivorAU pic.twitter.com/1OZOSeOBJ4 — Tas Mavridis (@TasMavridis) August 11, 2019

Harry just blew himself up for nothing #SurvivorAU pic.twitter.com/YlsQP8Yon6 — Holly Byrnes (@byrnesh) August 11, 2019

So....Harry just killed a child for nothing? #SurvivorAU — Channel 10 (@Channel10AU) August 11, 2019

Harry after the twist is revealed and he's said too much....#SurvivorAU pic.twitter.com/iI77UveIao — Shura Taft (@ShuraTaft) August 11, 2019

Harry has just thrown all his social capital out of the window in an attempt to attract votes for ZERO benefit because no one is going home! #SurvivorAU — Andrew Torrens (@AndrewTorrens) August 11, 2019

RIP Harry's child

August 6 - August 11#SurvivorAU — The Tribe Has Spoken (@TTHSau) August 11, 2019

Australian Survivor airs Sundays to Tuesdays, 7:30pm on Ten.