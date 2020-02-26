Survivor shock: ‘This has never happened’

Halfway through the game, it seems the first Aussie season of Survivor: All-Stars can be summed up in one word: Revenge.

One episode after David Genat orchestrated his second grudge-elimination of the season, another player was sent packing - this time, as payback for their actions way back in season one.

Felicity 'Flick' Eggington was the first of her tight alliance to be picked off in Wednesday night's episode, with tribemate Brooke Jowett revelling in the blindside - because Flick had blindsided her way back in 2016.

Flick had no idea what was coming.

Heading to tribal council, Flick was under the impression she was safe, speaking in platitudes about the tough decision to send someone home.

"Now we've got to turn on our own, unfortunately," she said. "We have been dreading this. We didn't want this to happen at all."

RELATED: Survivor star 'devastated' after brutal betrayal

RELATED: Mat Rogers slams 'boring' Survivor co-stars

Her tribemate Harry Hills used his time at tribal council to urge the tribe to make the sort of big, bold move viewers have been waiting for.

Speaking about AK, Locky, Flick and Brooke's supposedly tight alliance, he said: "These are four people that have played the exact same game. You need diversity to get to the end.

"I love everyone here, but at the same time, we have been cruising. We've just been knocking off player after player. I think I'm going to do something pretty ballsy tonight, and we'll see how it rolls."

Before the votes were read, Harry rose to play an advantage he'd been keeping from his tribe. Then AK leapt to his feet, intercepting him and whispering that he didn't need to - there were no votes coming his way.

AK jumps up to intercept Harry.

Harry was momentarily stumped.

"I'm not sure this has ever happened before! People are trying to stop me midway. I guess the ballsiest play today … would be me putting my faith in some of these people here," said Harry, sitting back down and keeping his advantage.

AK was right - the whole tribe had turned on Flick, a result that left her utterly shocked.

"Wow, I just got completely blindsided. If I could say one thing to Brooke I would probably say 'Good job'. I blindsided her in season one and she's just blindsided me in All-Stars, so I guess we're even now," she said, before issuing her tribe a warning:

"I think they've made a huge mistake - I don't think they're going to get the numbers to make it to the end now. They blindsided me tonight, but I think they just probably ruined their own game."

Flick after she got voted out.

Survivor: All-Stars continues 7:30pm Monday on Ten.