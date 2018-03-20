SURVEY: What's it like growing up in Queensland today?

YOUNG people will have the chance to express their opinions about growing up in Queensland with the launch of a state-wide online survey.

Principal Commissioner Cheryl Vardon said the Queensland Family and Child Commission would conduct an online survey to ask teenagers about their experiences of cyberbullying.

"The Growing up in Queensland survey asks 13-18 year olds about this topic but also asks them to reflect on the communities they live in, the issues that worry and the things they need to achieve their hopes and dreams. I am pleased to be able to give them an opportunity to have their voice heard", Ms Vardon said.

"Through the Growing Up in Queensland survey, the Queensland Family and Child Commission (QFCC) will gain a valuable insight into the life of 13 to 18 year olds.

"We want to hear from young people from all communities, cultures, backgrounds and circumstances." Ms Vardon said.

"Under Article 12 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, it is the right of all children and young people to have their voice heard in all matters that affect them. The QFCC hopes to see contributions from as many of Queensland's young people as possible.

This will help us learn about the crucial factors which influence their lives.

"We want hear their ideas about what is needed from policy makers, business leaders and communities as our youngest citizens take their steps into the future."

This is the first stage of a multi-faceted project which will provide opportunities for Queensland children and young people, aged 4 - 18 years, to express their thoughts and opinions in a variety of different ways.

"The project will focus on empowering young people to participate in meaningful conversations to reflect their views and experiences in an effort to shape the way they are seen and treated and to inform how services and programs are designed and delivered.

"I encourage people to visit the kids section of the QFCC website to find out more about the project and to like the Growing up in Queensland Facebook page to stay up to date with all the opportunities to get involved" Ms Vardon said.

Queensland's Children's Commissioner stated, "Our vision is to work collaboratively to influence change so Queensland is a safe place where children, young people and their families thrive in supportive communities. I would urge everyone who has contact with anyone aged 13-18 years to encourage them to jump online and have their say today."

Teenagers can access the survey through the Queensland Youth eHub - https://e-hub.engagementhub.com.au/

For more information visit https://www.qfcc.qld.gov.au/growingupQLD