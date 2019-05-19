Surrounding voters much more certain than Blair

The count has was close in the seat of Blair, but voters were much more certain in surrounding areas.

ONLY 3000 votes separated an ALP victory over the LNP in the seat of Blair.

The neck and neck race saw the major parties inching out in front of each other throughout the count, with Labor MP Shayne Neumann taking back the seat about 9pm Saturday night.

While Blair was a neck and neck race, Ipswich's surrounding seats were much more certain.

The seat of Oxley was a landslide in favor of the incumbent Milton Dick.

Mr Dick commanded about 45 per cent of the vote consistently throughout the count, with 40,000 residents ticking the box for the Labor MP.

To the south and west, the seat of Wright was steam rolled by incumbent Liberal member, Scott Buchholz.

Mr Buccholz also commanded about 45 per cent of the vote and in a two party preferred system saw the Liberals ahead by a 14 per cent margin.