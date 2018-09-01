Surrounded by water at Barellan Point

LOOKING for a fabulous lifestyle on the river?

Then Barellan Point is the suburb for you.

Not only does it have direct access to the waterfornt, but access to two rivers which border the suburb, where residents can enjoy all things aquatic all year-round.

The picturesque riverfront suburb is in the Ipswich City Council locale and boasts a truly unique riverfront lifestyle with the Brisbane and Bremer Rivers as its main drawcard.

The locals know this area fondly as the 'twin rivers'.

The river is the focal point of the community and is ideal for fishing, boating and jet skiing as well as relaxing and walking along the riverfront.

With beautiful parks that surround the river, there are also parks and barbecue facilities, a boat ramp and lots of open spaces to explore.

Clare Cantwell, co-owner of Palace Property Agents, said that when you bought a property in Barellan Point you were not just purchasing a house, you were buying a lifestyle.

"Most house lots in Barellan Point are around the one to two acres," she said.

The average house price in the suburb is about $500,000.

Barellan Point has about 450 houses and covers an area of 3.6km.

It's located conveniently between Ipswich and Brisbane and an easy commute to the Amberley RAAF Base.

Mrs Cantwell said the suburb was attracting families and professionals.

"People are looking for more space, to have their own vegie garden and run a few chickens and get back to nature," she said.

"There are several activities for children such as horse riding and the nearby pony club plus several sporting clubs. All the things you can't have in the city, are here for you to enjoy at Barellan Point."

The local shopping centre and Karalee State School are only a short drive away.

SPOTLIGHT ON BARELLAN POINT

MEDIAN PROPERTY PRICE HOUSE UNIT $515,000 BUY n/a n/a RENT n/a

CAPITAL GROWTH Change in median sales price in: Past 3 months 2.5% 12 months 6.5% 3 years 17.8% 5 years 29.1% Annually (10 years) 1.9%

AVERAGE NUMBER OF DAYS ON MARKET (HOUSES) 43 days

AVERAGE HOLD PERIOD 15.1 years

GROSS RENTAL YIELD Houses n/a Units n/a