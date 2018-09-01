Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
70 Leichhardt Cres, Barellan Point. Domain property cover. Photo: Sarah Harvey / The Queensland Times
70 Leichhardt Cres, Barellan Point. Domain property cover. Photo: Sarah Harvey / The Queensland Times Sarah Harvey
Property

Surrounded by water at Barellan Point

1st Sep 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOOKING for a fabulous lifestyle on the river?

Then Barellan Point is the suburb for you.

Not only does it have direct access to the waterfornt, but access to two rivers which border the suburb, where residents can enjoy all things aquatic all year-round.

The picturesque riverfront suburb is in the Ipswich City Council locale and boasts a truly unique riverfront lifestyle with the Brisbane and Bremer Rivers as its main drawcard.

The locals know this area fondly as the 'twin rivers'.

The river is the focal point of the community and is ideal for fishing, boating and jet skiing as well as relaxing and walking along the riverfront.

With beautiful parks that surround the river, there are also parks and barbecue facilities, a boat ramp and lots of open spaces to explore.

Clare Cantwell, co-owner of Palace Property Agents, said that when you bought a property in Barellan Point you were not just purchasing a house, you were buying a lifestyle.

"Most house lots in Barellan Point are around the one to two acres," she said.

The average house price in the suburb is about $500,000.

Barellan Point has about 450 houses and covers an area of 3.6km.

It's located conveniently between Ipswich and Brisbane and an easy commute to the Amberley RAAF Base.

Mrs Cantwell said the suburb was attracting families and professionals.

"People are looking for more space, to have their own vegie garden and run a few chickens and get back to nature," she said.

"There are several activities for children such as horse riding and the nearby pony club plus several sporting clubs. All the things you can't have in the city, are here for you to enjoy at Barellan Point."

The local shopping centre and Karalee State School are only a short drive away.

SPOTLIGHT ON BARELLAN POINT

 

MEDIAN PROPERTY PRICE

HOUSE

 

UNIT

$515,000

               BUY

n/a

n/a

              RENT

n/a

 

 

CAPITAL GROWTH

Change in median sales price in:

Past 3 months

2.5%

12 months

6.5%

3 years

17.8%

5 years

29.1%

Annually (10 years)

1.9%

 

 

 

AVERAGE NUMBER OF DAYS ON MARKET (HOUSES)

43 days

 

 

 

AVERAGE HOLD PERIOD

15.1 years

 

 

 

GROSS RENTAL YIELD

Houses

n/a

Units

n/a

 

 

 

DEMOGRAPHICS

Population

1159

Average weekly household income

$1726

Median age

44

barrellan point ipswich property ipswich realestate ipswich suburb profiles soldonipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    NAPLAN: Ipswich's best school revealed

    premium_icon NAPLAN: Ipswich's best school revealed

    Education The best performing school in NAPLAN results in Ipswich takes learning personally

    • 1st Sep 2018 12:10 AM
    New figures reveal bad news for Ipswich's unemployed youth

    premium_icon New figures reveal bad news for Ipswich's unemployed youth

    News Labour force data reveals more of the region's youth are out of work

    • 1st Sep 2018 12:05 AM
    Plans to safeguard residents from waste operators approved

    Plans to safeguard residents from waste operators approved

    Environment Waste operators have been forced to reduce effects on the community

    • 1st Sep 2018 12:04 AM
    Paramedic student shows uni not just for schoolies

    premium_icon Paramedic student shows uni not just for schoolies

    News Open day for all ages

    • 1st Sep 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners