Surprising thing you cannot do at Thredbo this winter

Coronavirus has taken aim at another victim at NSW’s most popular ski resort this winter – fun. Find out the latest thing you won’t be able to do at Thredo.

Snowball fights have been banned at NSW's most popular ski resort this winter as coronavirus takes aim at another victim - fun.

NSW's major ski resorts are pulling out all the stops to make their facilities coronavirus-safe by enforcing social distancing, capping the number of people on lifts and creating sanitising stations.

In some cases, this means banning snowball fights.

Snow lovers Morgan O'Brien, Ruby Walton and Alicia Lindsay, make the most of the snowfall with a traditional, two-against-one, snowball fight at Mount Buller Alpine Village. Picture: David Caird

When contacted by The Daily Telegraph Thredbo Resort confirmed there would not be a "snow play" area.

"In terms of snow play and tobogganing, there are no dedicated snow play areas and tobogganing continues to be banned within the resort boundaries as it has been in previous seasons," a spokeswoman said.

"Thredbo Resort continues to offer skiing and snowboarding under our revised operating model that has been developed under the advice of the NSW Health Department and the State and Federal Governments.

"The revised model includes reduced daily capacity limits by up to 50% on usual capacity at this stage and the implementation of a range of social distancing and sanitisation measures."

Skiers riding the chair lifts at Charlotte Pass Ski Resort in the Snowy Mountains. Picture: Destination NSW

The resort has been hammered by eager punters wanting to book their snow holiday with 25,000 people waiting to book a lift pass last week.

Thredbo has also been heavily criticised for cancelling multi-day passes forcing patrons to battle for a lift pass online.

But the snowball ban is not statewide with those heading to Charlottes Pass Snow Resort able to pelt their family and friends with spheres of compacted snow and ice.

"Yes, snowball fights will still be allowed," Charlotte Pass Snow Resort chairman Kevin Blyton said.

Children enjoying a snow fight at Charlottes Pass in the Snowy Mountains. Picture: Destination NSW

"We do not allow tobogganing. We have not had that for about 30 years."

"Other than that there will be physical distancing in the lifts, which is pretty easy to do when strapped into a set of skis and we will sanitise the gloves of all people using the lifts."

Thredbo Ski resort is expected to open on June 22, while Perisher Ski resort will open on June 24, followed by Charlotte Pass on the 26th.

