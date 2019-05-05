Surprise winner's $3000 shopping spree and beer for mate

Chris Woulahan (yellow bib) makes a last-gasp lunge to win the latest Ipswich Hospital Foundation One Mile Gift at the Ipswich Turf Club. Wayne Adams (orange bib) held on for second.

Chris Woulahan (yellow bib) makes a last-gasp lunge to win the latest Ipswich Hospital Foundation One Mile Gift at the Ipswich Turf Club. Wayne Adams (orange bib) held on for second. Cordell Richardson

ATHLETICS: Elated first-time Ipswich One Mile Gift winner Chris Woulahan already had worked out how to spend his $3000 winnings.

He was off to buy a dishwasher, a laptop and TV after his last-stride victory at the annual handicap foot race at the Ipswich Turf Club on Saturday.

However, the Brisbane-based athlete also had to buy good mate Andrew Dey a beer after lunging across the line first to beat regular One Mile Gift runner Wayne Adams by a proverbial nose.

Dey was the defending champion and only person to twice win the the $5000 Ipswich Hospital Foundation-backed race.

It was Dey who encouraged South Pine Striders club middle distance runner Woulahan to test himself on the Bundamba sand track, which was wetter than usual due to a 20-minute, 30mm pre-race downpour.

"Andrew is my training partner. He convinced me to come,'' Woulahan, 37, said as he caught his breath following his win.

"He lives down the street.''

DRAMATIC FINISH: Chris Woulahan (yellow bib) charges through to win the Ipswich Hospital Foundation One Mile Gift after Leo Walter (pink bib) tumbles in the closing stages. Long-time leader Wayne Adams (orange big) finished second. Cordell Richardson

Adams led down the home straight before main challenger Leo Walter fell on the damp surface and Woulahan found a final surge to clip the regular One Mile runner Adams on the line.

Both runners finished the race in four minutes, 17 seconds, ahead of third placegetter Patrick Hagan who also had steeplechaser experience like the winner.

However, Boondall-based Woulahan said his surprise win came after taking a break and training hard for marathons following his last steeplechase run in 1999.

"It's unbelievable,'' he shouted, reflecting on the win.

In a field of 11 starters, Woulahan began the race off a handicap of 170m. Adams was off 285m and Hagan was the backmarker at 140.

"I don't usually sprint longer than that,'' the winner said.

"Seeing the other people I thought I'd just give it one last effort as they were slowing down and holy moley (I won).''

Chris Woulahan celebrates his victory in the $5000 Ipswich Hospital Foundation One Mile Gift. Cordell Richardson

Woulahan said he was keen to return next year after enjoying Ipswich's unpredictable sand track challenge.

He was preparing for the Gold Coast Marathon, having also run it for the first time last year. He finished that race inside in the top 200, recording a time of two hours, 67 minutes.

The earlier $1000 QAL 300 race on Saturday featured an Ipswich and District Athletic Club trifecta with youngster Mickeelie Johnson (off 75m) leading home Mikaela Donely (69) and Liz Melrose (64), who finished third for the third time.

Fourth placegetter Matthew Learoyd and fifth runner Patrick McCarthey are also Ipswich club competitors.

QAL 300 placegetters (from left) Mikaela Doneley, Mickeelie Johnson and Liz Melrose. Vic Pascoe

Johnson, 14, competed on the Ipswich sand for the first time, wisely keeping on the driest part of the straight to cross the line first.

"It was a bit different,'' she said. "I've never done a handicap race before.''

Coming back from injury, the sprinter competed for experience, not expecting to beat the more seasoned runners.

"At the end I thought was running slow though,'' she said, after tackling the heavy track conditions.

The annual foot running at the turf club attracted added interest this year with Saturday's horse meeting abandoned after four races.

Ipswich Hospital Foundation One Mile Gift: 1. Chris Woulahan (4.17.29), 2. Wayne Adams, 3. Patrick Hagan, 4. Sam Morris, 5. Brielle Erbacher.

QAL 300: 1. Mickeelie Johnson (31.95), 2. Mikaela Donely, 3.Liz Melrose, 4. Matthew Learoyd, 5. Patrick McCarthey.