Elite Ipswich racer back in hot seat

MOTORSPORT: Speedster Ash Walsh was planning to pursue his Ipswich accounting career before receiving his latest terrific opportunity.

Walsh, 31, has rejoined the Matt Stone Racing Team for this year's Dunlop Super 2 season starting in Adelaide later this month.

After a mixed couple of seasons in Supercars, Walsh was looking to focus on his new occupation before being offered a full-time gig driving one of the Matt Stone Racing Team's Triple Eight VF Commodores in the 2019 season.

During the first of two days testing at Queensland Raceway yesterday, Walsh was at his most familiar home track. He reunited with a team he enjoyed immense success with during the 2013 (second) and 2014 (third) Dunlop seasons.

"It was a bit of a surprise but exciting to be back here,'' Walsh said, pleased to link again with the team that supported him earlier in his career.

"We've got a very strong engineer and all the pieces are there to have a great year.''

The team was at Queensland Raceway to fine-tune Walsh's car, along with other 2019 pre-season priorities.

Ipswich driver Ash Walsh settles back into the Matt Stone Racing Team during pre-season testing at Queensland Raceway. Rob Williams

The former Ipswich Grammar School student had a quiet Christmas following his driving stints with Brad Jones Racing in last year's endurance races at Sandown, the Gold Coast and Bathurst.

"I didn't get up to too much to be honest,'' the Ipswich born and bred sportsman said.

"After the enduro season finished last year, I was just working with the time off I had throughout last year.

"I didn't really have any plans to go racing full-time as I'm working full-time as an accountant now.''

However, approaches from the Matt Stone Racing team and his sponsors persuaded Walsh to continue the sport he loves.

"They really wanted to have a crack at the title so it was a really good opportunity for me,'' he said.

"I haven't done a lot over the last few years so it appealed to me.

"It was one of those things where it was too good an opportunity to turn down.''

Ash Walsh Rob Williams

Walsh continues to be backed by loyal sponsors including Infants' Friend and Aus Blue, which will feature prominently when the Commodore livery is complete.

The first round of the Dunlop Super 2 Series is in Adelaide starting February 28.

The Dunlop series is the important second tier competition below Supercars.

Walsh hopes to continue his involvement with the Brad Jones Racing Team in this year's Supercars endurance series later in the year.

Looking forward to getting into a new car, Walsh expected to be more comfortable after a couple of days on the Queensland Raceway circuit.

"I physically feel ready to go,'' he said. "I've never driven this car before so right now it's all just about settling in.

"We will run through different set-ups, the starts and all the different procedures . . . and hopefully put our best foot forward and be ready to go.''

Matt Stone Racing Team principal Matt Stone was delighted to have an established racer like Walsh back.

"Maybe call it unfinished business, we got so close to the prize with second place in 2013,'' Stone said.

"I called up Ash and asked if he felt like another crack at the title. We are glad he said yes.''

Walsh's long-time backer Infants' Friend is an Australian success story, recognised in 2017 as Small Business of the Year by the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce.

Infants' Friend director Neil McPhillips was casting a keen eye over Walsh during yesterday's testing.

"When Matt asked the question, would we have another go, we did think hard and signed on in the knowledge that we had such great times with Matt Stone Racing at the start of Ash's career. We felt it was a great opportunity,'' McPhillips said.