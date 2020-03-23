Menu
Education

SURPRISE: My First Year photos to be published online today

Darren Hallesy
by
23rd Mar 2020 6:00 AM
FOR the first time in its long history, the most popular photos of the year will appear online today before the My First Year feature in print on Wednesday.

For five weeks our photographers travelled the length and breadth of the Ipswich region, photographing every Prep possible. All up 228 classes were photographed, taking in 99 schools.

If you can't wait to see your Preps in My First Year, which is free with your QT on Wednesday, visit the Queensland Times website at 8am this morning because we'll be uploading all the pics for you to enjoy.

From Aratula to Augusta, from Gatton to Glamorgan Vale, from Marburg to Minden, and from Walloon to Woodlinks we've got all the Preps of 2020 covered.

The print run is done, and you can get this special 64 page collection of the cutest kids in town free on Wednesday, so if you haven't reserved your copy at your favourite stockist, now's the time to do it because it will sell out at some locations due to huge demand.

QT photographers Rob Williams and Cordell Richardson worked extremely hard to ensure every Preppy made the feature, often in the pouring rain and in some cases, visited schools with just three Preps.

My First Year is a commitment that the QT takes very seriously, because we know how much Ipswich loves its kids.

Don't miss out.

ipswich my first year prep photos
Ipswich Queensland Times

