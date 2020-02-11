Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A picnic in the park turned into a joyous occasion for lovers Kye Dinte and Isabella Morzone.
A picnic in the park turned into a joyous occasion for lovers Kye Dinte and Isabella Morzone.
Dating

Surprise in park picnic photo shoot

by Alan Quinney
11th Feb 2020 3:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Isabella Morzone thought she was going to New Farm Park for a promotional shoot with boyfriend Kye Dinte - but the day had a huge surprise.

The pair both 25 and from Burpengary East was doing the shoot for Youfoodz but Kye hid an engagement ring in the picnic basket and asked Isabelle to marry him.

"We met when four years old at kindergarten, and stayed good friends, until we started dating at 15," Kye, an electrician, said.

"I've wanted to marry Isabelle for as long as I can remember.

"I had to plan so she wouldn't suspect anything and chose this location as Isabelle is obsessed with the outdoors and picnics."

Isabella, a registered midwife, said: "I had no idea. Friends and family's reaction was the most incredible thing. There were tears and shock."

And of course she said, "Yes".

dating isabella morzone kye dinte marriage proposal

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Normal, hardworking bloke’ drove after taking meth

        premium_icon ‘Normal, hardworking bloke’ drove after taking meth

        News A MAN with a lifetime of near-perfect driving has ruined his record with one mistake.

        • 11th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
        Footpaths connecting uni, surrounding towns on top of agenda

        premium_icon Footpaths connecting uni, surrounding towns on top of agenda

        News AFTER launching the Shop Local gift cards, this Lockyer election candidate is...

        • 11th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
        Ipswich hairdresser caught in a volcanic storm

        premium_icon Ipswich hairdresser caught in a volcanic storm

        News Ipswich hairdresser caught in volcanic storm

        Business idea blossoms from artisan markets to shopfront

        premium_icon Business idea blossoms from artisan markets to shopfront

        News Three friends each with their own craft skills open a new shop full of handmade...