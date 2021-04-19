Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Whitsunday police charged the man after responding to an incident where the man was acting erratically.
Whitsunday police charged the man after responding to an incident where the man was acting erratically.
Crime

Surprise find in man’s pants after street disturbance

Tara Miko
19th Apr 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man found with a large knife stuffed down his pants near the Whitsunday police station will appear in court next month after creating a disturbance in public.

Whitsunday Senior Sergeant Nathan Blain said officers' attention was drawn to a man acting erratically on Altman Avenue about 3am on April 11.

Officers spoke with a 44-year-old Cannonvale man and a search of his person allegedly found a large knife in his pants.

Senior Sergeant Blain said the man had "no lawful reason" to be carrying the knife at the time.

He was charged with possessing a knife in a public space and will appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on May 6.

More Stories

mackay crime whitsunday crime whitsunday police news
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Bubba the locomotive finds new life after overhaul

        Premium Content WATCH: Bubba the locomotive finds new life after overhaul

        News After a life spent hauling coal in the mines up north and a close call with the New South Wales bushfires, the little locomotive that could has found its new home in...

        FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Ipswich Magistrates Court

        Honest insights: Rising Ipswich umpires improve like players

        Premium Content Honest insights: Rising Ipswich umpires improve like players

        Hockey Talented Ipswich duo shares challenges and benefits of national titles experience.

        Wagners’ $175m project precinct on verge of collapse

        Premium Content Wagners’ $175m project precinct on verge of collapse

        News The future a 1000-bed quarantine facility is also uncertain