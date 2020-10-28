Surprise detail in Em Rata’s naked selfie

The model and actress has celebrated her pregnancy with a racy mirror photo shoot – but there was one detail that caught fans’ eyes.

The model and actress has celebrated her pregnancy with a racy mirror photo shoot – but there was one detail that caught fans’ eyes.

Emily Ratajkowski has celebrated reaching the halfway point in her pregnancy by posting a naked selfie to Instagram.

The 29-year-old, who yesterday announced she was expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, posed for a mirror selfie wearing just a pair of socks.

Using her hands to cover her breasts Emily's blossoming baby bump was on full display, with the model writing in the caption she was "getting to known her new body".

But in the comments plenty of people said that pregnancy definitely suited Emily, writing that she was "glowing".

"The most beautiful mum," one wrote, while another added: "Still a goddess".

However Emily's socks also didn't go unnoticed as the one item of clothing she was wearing in the photo, with several people pointing them out.

"Socks," one person commented adding a love heart emojis while another said she was "modelling from the top of your head to the toes!!"

Em Rata has celebrated reaching the halfway point in her pregnancy by posing naked on Instagram. Picture: Instagram.

Emily confirmed her pregnancy in a story forVogue 's digital magazine, cradling her baby bump in a lace satin slip for the cover.

She also shared a pregnancy reveal video directed by friend Lena Dunham on Instagram in which she cradles her bump, saying she is "full of wonder".

Inside the magazine, Emily explained she and husband Sebastian wouldn't be revealing the sex of their baby.

"When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then," Emily wrote.

Emily said that she plans to force "as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible", focusing instead on what their child will be like rather than their sex.

"Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are?" she wrote.

Her followers praised her ‘glowing’ appearance. Picture: Instagram.

"This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled."

Emily married movie producer Sebastian in 2018 after a whirlwind romance and the couple now live together in New York.

Emily shot to fame in 2013 when she appeared in Robin Thicke's infamous Blurred Lines video clip.

Since then she's gone on to star in a string of movies including Gone Girl and I Feel Pretty, as well as modelling for the likes of DKNY.

She also has more than 26.9 million Instagram followers where she's famous for sharing racy selfies and bikini pictures.

Emily also has her own clothing line Inamorata which features skimpy bikinis, lingerie, loungewear and dresses.

Originally published as Surprise detail in Em Rata's naked selfie