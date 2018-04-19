Surprise bag pops up in pants search

WHEN police dug deep inside the pants pocket of Nicholas Butterfield, the deft fingers of an officer clasped on to a clip seal bag that held a crystal substance.

Butterfield seemed just as surprised by the find in his pants, telling police that he didn't know what was in the bag.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colton told Ipswich Magistrates Court that police intercepted the car Butterfield was driving at 11pm.

During the subsequent pat-down search, a bag was found in his pocket that held 0.51g of crystal.

"It was inside his pocket. He says he didn't know the bag was there. He didn't know what it was," she said.

Butterfield, 33, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drugs (methylamphetamine) at Churchill on March 18.

When asked by Magistrate Louisa Pink what he had to say, Butterfield simply said: "I can't say too much. I done what I done."

Ms Pink noted that he had a drug driving offence in 2016 but no other drug matters.

He was fined $300. Ms Pink advised that conviction would not be recorded.