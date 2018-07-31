Surprise after volunteer award winners announced

IN A surprise twist Springfield Lakes Nature Care President Luise Manning has been named Healthy Land and Water Volunteer of the Year along with another winner.

Mrs Manning said when the group didn't win the Environmental Guardian Award, she hoped to win Volunteer of the Year as it would acknowledge all the hard work they had done together.

But when someone else was announced as the Volunteer of the Year her "heart sank”, until the presenter said there was another winner and called her name.

"I guess the judges just couldn't pick an outright winner and it happened with another category earlier in the night,” Mrs Manning said.

"I was happy to be a finalist.”

The award ceremony was held at City Hall last week.

Healthy Land and Water CEO Julie McLellan congratulated the 2018 finalists and said they are inspirational environmental leaders.

"It is heart-warming to witness the passion in the community for our environment and the selfless dedication so many people have for protecting our remarkable part of the world,” Ms McLellan said.

"We believe it is crucial to celebrate the people helping to make Queensland a greener, cleaner and healthier place to live so they inspire more people to take action.”

Both Mrs Manning and Springfield Lakes Nature Care were finalists in the Healthy Land and Water awards.

Mrs Manning was nominated for establishing Springfield Lakes Nature Care and for being the driving force behind the group's projects to clean-up Spring Lake and eradicate pest species from the local environment.

In her speech she said it was a surprise to win the award.

Luise Manning has been named Healthy Land and Water Volunteer of the Year along with Mathew Townsend.

"I couldn't have done this alone and thank my community and the members for turning up to meetings and getting work done,” she said.

"My passion became my Purpose. Without purpose you can't drive passion in others.

"So my passion started from the trying to help our endangered loggerhead turtles.

"I realised that I could do one thing to educate a community to help pick up plastic litter, so that it wouldn't end up in our lakes and pollute our waterways before it went into the Brisbane River and into Moreton Bay.

"I started in my community working with stakeholders councillors and Lendlease to help establish a Clean Up Australia Day committee to host our first CUA event collecting over 356kg of dumped rubbish and litter.

"Later I involved corporations like McDonald's to help promote the litter pick-ups and reward residents. Other things were happening in our community like mass helium balloon releases that I couldn't stop.

"I wrote a book about our turtles and impact of Marine Debris. But I was still just one person. After the second mass helium balloon release occurred four months later, I realised that I was just one voice and that my little whisper wasn't going to change people's opinion until I got a whole chorus of voices supporting me.

"That's when my passion took on a purpose and I needed to find like minded people to start a land and water care group.

"With a bit of help from Cr Ireland as my mentor I established Springfield Lakes Nature Care, to help us care for our three lake systems, Opossum, Woogaroo Creek and Mountain Creek.

"The members have helped drive projects that they were passionate about, and these have benefited the entire community.

"With litter clean up events growing from 10 people in 2016 to gradually become 200 people in 2018 a combined effort with seven corporate sponsors and the assistance of Ipswich City Council we showed the community that litter matters and we all had a part to play in the pollution solution. Today's litter was tomorrow's problem.

"But as members said we didn't want to be just the cleaners, we needed to show our community that we were about involving them and engaging them.”