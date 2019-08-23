Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Princess Alexandra Hospital has had to cancel surgeries indefinitely. Picture: Mark Cranitch.
Princess Alexandra Hospital has had to cancel surgeries indefinitely. Picture: Mark Cranitch.
News

Surgery cancelled at major Brisbane hospital

by Janelle Miles
23rd Aug 2019 7:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SURGERY has been cancelled indefinitely at one of Queensland's biggest hospitals because of a problem with sterilisation equipment.

The Courier-Mail understands emergency surgery that would normally be performed at the Princess Alexandra Hospital, on Brisbane's southside, will instead be performed at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Princess Alexandra Hospital has had to cancel surgeries indefinitely. Picture: Mark Cranitch.
Princess Alexandra Hospital has had to cancel surgeries indefinitely. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

A spokesman for the Metro South Hospital and Health Service, which includes the PA Hospital, said the facility's emergency department was still open and accepting patients.

"Due to a malfunction with sterilisation equipment, the Princess Alexandra Hospital is not currently conducting surgeries," he said.

"Our technicians are working to rectify this situation."

More Stories

Show More
brisbane editors picks hospital princess alexandra hospital surgery

Top Stories

    Re-opened road heralds return of Rusty's Service Station

    premium_icon Re-opened road heralds return of Rusty's Service Station

    News After about a month of closure, Niemeyer Road in Hatton Vale has reopened this morning.

    Greyhound trainer allegedly set 'man traps' at house

    premium_icon Greyhound trainer allegedly set 'man traps' at house

    Crime His lawyer also withdrew his legal representation of him