Surgeon to perform Ipswich-first operation

THE first ankle replacement patient in Ipswich will go under the knife on Thursday.

Dr Angus Moxon, an Orthopaedic Surgeon who has recently started his surgical practice in Ipswich, will perform the region's first Total Ankle Replacement (TAR) at St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital.

The procedure, the Trabecular Metal TAR has been performed in America for several years, and has since been trialled in the southern states of Australia; demonstrating good outcomes with promising survival rates.

The Zimmer Biomet Trabecular Metal Total Ankle is an ankle implant system designed to reproduce the ankle's natural flexibility and motion; in harmony with natural anatomy.

The ankle system features an industry-first Prolong Highly Crosslinked Polyethylene; which reduces the wear of the plastic insert.

The Trabecular Metal on the implant also promotes strong integration into cancellous bone; enabling early movement within the ankle after surgical wounds have healed.

Dr Moxon has a special interest in knee, foot and ankle surgery.

"The procedure will benefit the local population in having an option other than ankle fusion for Osteoarthritis of the ankle," Dr Moxon said.