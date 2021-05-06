Menu
A 20-year-old student accused of raping a woman in a park was on bail, charged over an allegedly similar sex attack earlier this year, a court has heard.
Rape accused’s alleged bail breach on similar charge

by Greg Stolz
6th May 2021 1:54 PM
A Griffith University student accused of raping a woman in a popular Gold Coast park was on bail for a similar sex attack charge just over two months ago.

The 20-year-old, who can't be named for legal reasons, was charged with raping the homeless woman in Cavill Park in Surfers Paradise early on Wednesday morning.

The Courier-Mail can reveal he was given bail on February 22 after allegedly attacking another woman in Surfers Paradise.

The man was charged with three counts of rape, three counts of assault with intent to commit rape and one count of sexual assault in relation to that alleged incident on February 17.

He faced Southport Magistrates Court on February 27 charged with breaching bail but was released back onto the streets.

The man was back in court on Thursday charged with rape and assault with intent to commit rape over the latest alleged attack.

Court records reveal his bail was enlarged four times in court appearances for the first charges between February and April.

He did not apply for bail on Thursday and will remain behind bars until his next court date on May 13.

Magistrate Cameron McKenzie ordered the man to undergo a disease test as requested by police.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.   

Originally published as Surfers rape accused's alleged bail breach on similar charge

court crime rape violence

