AUSSIE FIRST: $100M surf ranch slated for Coast

11-time WSL Champion Kelly Slater at the Surf Ranch named in his honour. The Sunshine Coast has been proposed as a location for a new ranch. (Photo by Cait Miers/WSL via Getty Images)

11-time WSL Champion Kelly Slater at the Surf Ranch named in his honour. The Sunshine Coast has been proposed as a location for a new ranch. (Photo by Cait Miers/WSL via Getty Images)

PERFECT 10 pumping waves year round, a crucial 2032 Olympic Games injection and major economic boost have been slated for the Sunshine Coast.

World Surf League today announced plans for the Kelly Slater Surf Ranch to have its latest high-performance base on the Coast.

The original facility in California delivers the largest man-made waves in the world, combining a peak level of surfing, coaching and fun.

It reportedly cost US$30 million to design, develop and build.

While the proponents of the Coast ranch declined to put a cost figure on the development, surfing industry insiders said it could cost up to $100 million and be a jobs boom for the region.

Beyond the wave, the proposed surf ranch would also include overnight accommodation and is seen as a vital push for southeast Queensland's 2032 Olympic Games bid.

Mooloolaba's Keely Andrew of Australia surfs in a heat held at the Surf Ranch in California earlier this month.

World Surf League general manager Andrew Stark said the Coast was a "natural" location for a surf ranch.

Mr Stark said that was due to Australia's culture, history and roots within surfing as well as its pristine beaches and commitment to environmental sustainability.

"We are committed to working with those in the local area, and over coming weeks we will be talking to the community to explain the concept as well as listening to local perspectives."

Mr Stark said the surf ranch would anchor a broader tourism development district that could provide significant economic stimulus and job creation.

He said the project would include the development of an eco-lodge, event and training facilities, tourism accommodation, public open space and an environmental experience centre.

Alexandra Headland pro Alister Reginato says a surf ranch would do wonders for the Sunshine Coast surfing community.

Alexandra Headland junior pro surfer Alister Reginato said the "awesome" proposal would go hand-in-hand with an Olympic Games bid.

"They're looking at the Olympics so this fits the mould," Mr Reginato said.

"The technology takes mother nature out of the equation."

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said the facility would be a "major drawcard" for the region, attracting thousands of people from all corners of the globe.

Coolum's Julian Wilson all smiles competing at the Surf Ranch in California.

"The Sunshine Coast is one of our key growth destinations for international and domestic tourists," she said.

"An attraction like this would give tourists a whole new reason to visit this region, supporting local jobs and local businesses."

Sunshine Coast Airport CEO Andrew Brodie said the surf ranch facility complimented the region's exciting tourism offers.

"The Coast offers some unforgettable outdoor experiences, and with existing flights from Australia's east coast and Auckland offering connections to the world, the surf ranch would enhance the region's reputation for adventure," Mr Brodie said.

"It puts the airport in a prime position to be the gateway for local and international surfers looking for the perfect wave."