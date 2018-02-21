Shocking moment woman knocked out on party strip

Surfers Paradise Licensed Venues Association president Tim Martin says on behalf of all party precinct bar bosses he plans to push for the justice system to dish out tougher sentencing to coward punchers and party precinct violent offenders. Picture: Richard Gosling

GOLD Coast nightclub bosses want tough sentencing for party precinct thuggery after the latest shocker where a woman was knocked out.

A Kiwi male allegedly threw the woman to the ground and continued assaulting her while she lay unconscious in central Surfers Paradise at 2am on Sunday.

Police claim members of the public had to drag the 27-year-old off the woman, who refused to co-operate with officers.

Hours later, the man updated his social media to say he was in a relationship with the 25-year-old woman.

Surfers Paradise Licensed Venues Association president Tim Martin said he was stunned at what he feels are light sentences for one-punch attackers such as Kiwi Caleb Maraku who decked a teenager in Surfers during Schoolies.

Maraku laughed and filmed himself with the media outside Southport Magistrates Court last month after being given a 12-month probation and no conviction for the king-hit.

He is facing deportation after being arrested by the Australian Border Force on Friday for failing a character test. Nearly 50,000 people signed a petition for him to be deported.

Mr Martin plans to lobby State Government for tougher punishment for party precinct violence: "Let's punish these guys properly."

Maraku's pending deportation was a "good start" Mr Martin said, but added he was not surprised he infamously laughed after sentencing because "it was a joke".

"We have done our part implementing the ID scanners, we've fallen in line in terms of our businesses. We need sentences to support our business and support the community," Mr Martin said.

"We will asking some questions of the justice system about why we are not punishing these people. The guy has done some serious damage to another human, was laughing about it and walked away with a suspended sentence and no jail time."

In the Sunday incident, witnesses told police of a verbal argument between the couple on the corner of Cavill and Orchid avenues, a police statement said.

"It is alleged during the argument the man has thrown the woman to the ground, striking her head on the roadway," the statement said.

Police allege the "woman was further assaulted while on the ground. Members of the public intervened."

Photos of the incident on Sunday show the alleged perpetrator sitting in the gutter with his head in his hands while police and a member of the public attend to the woman laid out on the road. She has chosen not to lay a complain with police.

She suffered a head injury but was taken in a stable condition via ambulance to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Due to the seriousness of the incident, police said they had issued a domestic violence application.

"Investigations continue to look into other domestic violence-related offences," the police statement said.

Police said the matter would "proceed to the Southport Domestic and Family Violence Court".

Veteran criminal lawyer Bill Potts said he would be concerned about any move toward mandatory sentencing for coward punchers that put courts in a "straitjacket".

"Courts need to have some discretion, the response has to be more nuanced."

Mr Potts said that young, drunk men were not thinking about penalties.

Mr Potts said in light of Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton going on the offensive to deport non-citizens who he felt failed character tests, the alleged perpetrator in the latest party precinct incident should be feeling nervous: "He may be deported".

Mr Potts said a lot of people didn't realise convictions weren't necessary to trigger deportation - it could occur if someone was accused of something and deemed to fail a character test.