Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The shark is seen approached Wilkinson as he paddled in the water. Picture: Surf Life Saving NSW
The shark is seen approached Wilkinson as he paddled in the water. Picture: Surf Life Saving NSW
News

Surfer’s frightening encounter with shark

by Phoebe Loomes
8th Oct 2020 12:00 AM

A former pro surfer has been filmed in a terrifying close up encounter with a shark at a beach on NSW far north coast.

Matt Wilkinson told NSW Surf Lifesavers he had no idea he'd been approached by the 1.5m shark while paddling on his board at Sharpes Beach in Ballina.

"I was surfing out the back at Sharpes Beach and just cruising on my own and I heard a splash and a noise and looked around and couldn't see anything," Mr Wilkinson said. "Then the drone came down and told me that there was a dangerous shark in the area, return to the beach.

"I got to the shore feeling a bit weird and the lifeguards showed me the footage and I realised how close it came without knowing it was there. It looks like it's going for my leg and it's changed its mind," he said.

RELATED: 'Monster' great white shark caught

 

The shark is seen approaching Wilkinson as he paddled in the water. Picture: Surf Life Saving NSW
The shark is seen approaching Wilkinson as he paddled in the water. Picture: Surf Life Saving NSW

 

He was told to come into the shore by Surf Life Savers after they witnesses this moment via drone Picture: Surf Life Saving NSW
He was told to come into the shore by Surf Life Savers after they witnesses this moment via drone Picture: Surf Life Saving NSW

RELATED: Shark attack victim 'thought he would die

"I feel grateful and pretty weird at the same time but happy it decided not to go me. When I saw the footage I saw the similarities, like I had a yellow leg rope on and Mick's board was yellow is what I was thinking about when I came in," he said.

The escape is his second close encounter with dangerous sharks - Mr Wilkinson competed in the heat before Mick Fanning was attacked by a large white shark in South Africa.

"I called my wife because I didn't want her to see the footage before I saw it. She doesn't want me surfing for a couple of days now."

The incredible footage was captured by an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), operated by Surf Life Saving NSW on behalf of the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI).

Following the incident, Sharpes Beach was evacuated and has been closed until tomorrow.

Wilkinson said he had no idea he'd been approached by the shark.
Wilkinson said he had no idea he'd been approached by the shark.

"I've been surfing with sharks my whole life and I understand they're there and know enough about them to know they have not too much interest in humans. I'm just glad today the shark reconsidered at the last second," Wilkinson said.

Beau Monks, the drone operator, said he spotted the shark during his seventh flight of the day.

"It sort of came out of nowhere, then went right up to Matt," he said. "It moved pretty fast. I was tracking it and notified the lifeguards and used the speaker on the drone to get everyone out of the water.

"Within 10 seconds it was at the surfer and five seconds later it was gone."

 

Originally published as Surfer's frightening encounter with shark

More Stories

new south wales shark

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘All specialty’: New cafe vows to be best coffee in town

        Premium Content ‘All specialty’: New cafe vows to be best coffee in town

        Business The coffee shop promises to offer a large range of specialty coffee options, quality brunch

        • 8th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        Tax cuts for Queenslanders in time for Christmas

        Premium Content Tax cuts for Queenslanders in time for Christmas

        News Tax cuts for Christmas: Timing of cash splash revealed

        • 8th Oct 2020 4:56 AM
        Thanks to dedicated officials, volunteers and QT supporters

        Premium Content Thanks to dedicated officials, volunteers and QT supporters

        Sport Deserved praise for everyone keeping Ipswich sport strong and helping the QT...

        JOBS ON OFFER: Principals ‘desperate’ to fill teaching roles

        Premium Content JOBS ON OFFER: Principals ‘desperate’ to fill teaching roles

        News Graduate teachers have one of the highest starting salaries in Australia. Are you...