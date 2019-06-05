Beach closed after shark attack

A man is believed to have bitten on the hand by a shark at Lennox Head.

A man is believed to have bitten on the hand by a shark at Lennox Head. SCU and DPI

UPDATE, 3.31PM: A WITNESS has described the moment she and her husband saw a surfer emerge from the water dripping with blood after being bitten by a shark today.

Nina Westover-Jones said she and her husband Bradley Jones were walking Sandy their American staffie at Lennox Point when they saw the man suddenly paddle toward the shore.

"We saw two lone surfers out there and watched them at Lennox Point for five or 10 minutes," she said.

"Then we saw this man come out of water and he ran down towards us and I could see he was bleeding.

"I asked him if he was OK and he said 'I've just been bitten by a shark'.

"He was cupping his left hand with his right and blood was pouring down and he had his board with him.".

Ms Westover-Jones said a woman who was walking by had a mobile phone and also offered assistance.

"The surfer asked us the name of the road and we said Bluefin Parade," she said.

"He seemed quite composed."

Ms Westover-Jones said her husband, who also surfs, described the conditions as, "big and lumpy swell".

"We saw another surfer out there by the yellow buoy and he suddenly started paddling away and we were a bit concerned so we called the surf club and the Ballina police as he was out there on his own," she said.

"Earlier we saw the injured man on his way down to the beach, he was wearing a full wetsuit and carrying a shortboard.

"I think he's been very, very lucky."

UPDATE, 3.27PM: FOLLOWING a shark encounter at Lennox Head Point, Ballina Shire Council, in conjunction with Surf Life Saving NSW and NSW Police have made the decision to close all Ballina Shire beach for 24 hours.

The community are reminded that the closures are enforceable and extend from Seven Mile Beach, Lennox Head to South Ballina Beach, South Ballina. Beach signage is now being erected by Council crews along beach access points.

The council will provide a further update once beaches have reopened.

UPDATE, 2.37PM: THE surfer attacked by a shark today is in a stable condition.

A Northern NSW Local Heath District spokeswoman confirmed he is currently being treated Ballina Hospital.

"A male aged 44 is at Ballina Hospital with laceration the right hands," she said.

"He is in a stable condition."

UPDATE, 2.06PM : A DECISION has yet to be made if the beach where a surfer was attacked earlier today will be closed.

Surf Life Saving duty office Chris Samuels said various stakeholders are currently in discussion over the incident.

"Local police, council and DPI are meeting as to where or not they will close the beach for 24 hours at Lennox Point," he said.

"As soon as we know we will issue this information."

Update 2pm: AN AMBULANCE crew were called to attend a shark attack at Lennox Head today.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman they were alerted around 1.10pm.

"We sent one road ambulance crew to the beach," he said.

"But before they arrived the patient had left the scene and the crew were stood down."

More to come.

Original story: A SURFER has been bitten by a shark at a popular beach today.

Richmond Police Distict David Vandergriend said they had been alerted to the attack at Lennox Head around 1.30pm today.

"A surfer has had his hand bitten by a shark at Lennox Head," he said.

"The sufer has been taken to hospital by his friend and is does not appear to be a significant injury."

Insp Vandergriend said the fact the bite was small could indicate it was made by a smaller species of shark.

"As far as we know it is not a significant injury so it may be a wobbegong as opposed to a great white," he said.

"We are still in the early stages of the investigation."

More to come.