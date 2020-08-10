Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Surfer dies at Sydney beach

by Anthony Piovesan
10th Aug 2020 8:53 PM

 

A man died while surfing in treacherous conditions along the northern beaches of Sydney this afternoon.

Witnesses pulled the unconscious 44-year-old from the water at Collaroy Beach about 12.45pm and performed CPR, but he later died at the Royal North Shore Hospital.

Police recover the man’s surf board as he was rushed to the Royal North shore hospital. Picture John Grainger
Police recover the man’s surf board as he was rushed to the Royal North shore hospital. Picture John Grainger


The man was dragged under a submerged stormwater pipe amid huge swells during Sydney's wild weather.

Off-duty volunteer lifesavers, Carol Shaffer and her 12-year-old son Sam, rushed to help the man after seeing him in distress.

"We were down the other end of the beach and my son said, 'mum he's gone under the pipe', so we came down and eventually he popped out the other side of the pipe," Ms Chaffer told 9News.

"Then two people jumped down and grabbed him, we pulled him out and started CPR."

The pair were praised by Surf Life Saving NSW for their efforts.

New South Wales Police confirmed a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

There is a hazardous surf warning for the Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast, Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast tomorrow.

The man is now the sixth person to have drowned on the NSW coastline since the start of July, and the 43rd during the 2019-20 season.

Originally published as Surfer dies at Sydney beach

More Stories

editors picks surfing tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular supermarket back from the dead

        Premium Content Popular supermarket back from the dead

        News A former owner has invested back into a popular Ipswich supermarket, completing renovations ahead of a reopening

        Cracks showing in major roadwork plans

        Premium Content Cracks showing in major roadwork plans

        News Ipswich City Council has had to spend more money on road repairs in West...

        Tattoo artist jailed over Brisbane court bomb hoax

        Premium Content Tattoo artist jailed over Brisbane court bomb hoax

        Crime A tattoo artist who organised for a bomb threat to be made to a Brisbane court...

        REWARD: Have you seen $25,000 worth of stolen items?

        Premium Content REWARD: Have you seen $25,000 worth of stolen items?

        News Owners of a Ipswich business have been left devastated after an estimated $25,000...