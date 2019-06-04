Menu
Angel Allarie, 20, from Canada takes a dip at Coolangatta. Picture Nigel Hallett
Weather

Snow falls on Granite Belt as mercury plummets

by Nicole Pierre and Sarah Matthews
4th Jun 2019 7:40 AM
The Granite Belt has had a dusting of snow overnight with temperatures plummeting across the southeast as an icy blast rolls in from the south.

Video has emerged of snow flurries falling at Eukey - near Stanthorpe - in the early hours of this morning.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said the area did not hit below freezing temperatures, with a minimum of 2C overnight.

However, plummeting temperatures in the atmosphere resulted in the rare weather event.

"Yesterday was actually warmer than previous days, but it was more the temperature in the atmosphere which was cold enough to generate snowflakes," he said.

Snow also reportedly fell on the northern NSW towns of Guyra and Ben Lomond.

 

It was a chilly start across the state with Charleville recording 0C at 4.52am.

 

It was a near freezing 1.8C in Applethorpe, while the central west's Blackall recorded 1.9C. In the Channel Country Birdsville recorded 3.7C at 6.10am and Windorah was 2.5C, Biloela dropped to 4.8C at 6.09am, Proserpine was 8.6C at 5.34am and in the northern goldfields, the temperature dropped to 6.4C at Hughenden.

 

The Gold Coast dropped to 10.8C overnight while Brisbane hit 9.8C. Both cities will have maximum temperatures of just 18C while Toowoomba will plummet to a frosty 10C.

The last time Queensland saw snow was in 2015, with around 10cm of snow recorded in the Stanthorpe area.

A Weatherzone spokesman said Queensland has seen significantly lower temperatures in the past, with the lowest recorded temperature in history dropping to a staggering -10.6 degrees in 1961 in Stanthorpe.

With bright, clear skies accompanying the chilly winds, the warmest spot actually will be in the waters of the Gold Coast, as the sea surface temperature holds to a pleasant 22C.

Canadian Angel Allarie is used to much colder temperatures in Ontario so swimming in the balmy waters of Coolangatta is like summer for the holiday-maker.

 

Angel Allarie, 20, from Canada takes a dip at Coolangatta. Picture Nigel Hallett
Meteorologist Michael Gray said sea surface temperatures are often warmer than outside temperatures in early June.

"The water has been heating around summer so it takes some time to cool down again. It is not unusual to see the water warmer than outside temperatures at this time of year," Mr Gray said.

Snow covers Ballandean on the NSW-Queensland border in 2015. There is 20 per cent of snow again today.
Yesterday he forecast there was a 20 per cent chance of snow in the higher terrain south of Stanthorpe, as a low-pressure system in NSW pushes a cold front with very dry cold air into southern Queensland.

Thankfully the cold temperatures are not set to last long.

"We should have colder temperatures through Tuesday and Wednesday and then head back to more normal conditions for this time of year at the end of the week," Mr Gray said.

 

 

TUESDAY WEATHER

Brisbane

Low 9C, high 18C

Toowoomba

Low 5C, high 10C

Surfers Paradise

Low 7C, high 18C

