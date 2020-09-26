Surf star lifts lid on XXX-rated move

Former professional surfer Ellie-Jean Coffey has been flooded with "overwhelming support" after unveiling her XXX-rated personal website.

Ranked 12th in the WS series in 2017 and winning the Australasian Pro Junior Series, Coffey has focused on modelling since her stint in the World Surf League's qualifying series.

But in a shock move, the 25-year-old created a subscription-based online platform in which customers pay $10 a month for "uncensored content, private chat and more".

Recent posts include Coffey "topless on the beach" and "nude tanning at the beach", but they also get a lot raunchier.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Inevitably, Coffey received plenty of backlash for the career move, but she is not remotely fazed by the negative feedback. Rather, the website has left her feeling more empowered than ever before.

"It's been very much the same as everything else I have ever done in my life; most people love it, and some people hate it," Coffey told news.com.au.

"There's not one person I love or care about that's not been entirely supportive. In fact, it's been overwhelming the support I've received.

"It's also liberating knowing I'm strong enough to face the adversity and do what I want to do and express myself openly.

"At the end of the day, anyone who succeeds in life is going to receive criticism, and that's just part of the business. It's actually made me stronger and I feel more empowered to do what makes me happy, rather than try to please people who don't provide value to my life."

Ellie-Jean Coffey.

The self-described Australian surfer/model racked up more than one million followers on Facebook and Instagram before unveiling "Ellie Unlocked" to her social media audience, which was created with the assistance of Nick McCandless of McCandless Group.

"I am known in the world of surfing, and have built up quite a following from the sport, but they've been eager to see more of my life outside of surfing, and our website has allowed me to do just that," Coffey said.

"Every decision I make is calculated, so it was not just an overnight decision, but a decision that I knew would lead to the success it has been.

"I did speak to my family by the time I had all the information regarding what the website entailed, and they've all been extremely supportive."

Coffey conceded forming the XXX-rated website has been the most financially successful decision of her career to date.

"I couldn't imagine in my wildest dreams how well the website has gone, honestly. Personally, for me as a young woman, I have enjoyed every minute of it. Also, the new friends who have been created and the relationships that I have built have been amazing," Coffey said.

"While I'm not going to share how much money I have been making, I will say it's by far the most successful opportunity I have taken. But most importantly, it empowers me to motivate other women to not limit themselves in fear of others opinions.

Ellie-Jean Coffey.

"It's changed my life; I finally feel as though I can express myself freely without the worry of what other people think.

"It makes me happy interacting with my followers on a daily basis, and building up these relationships. I've learnt so much about my fans, and helped thousands increase their confidence and feel more positive about themselves.

"I really feel this is a movement, and I couldn't be happier."

Coffey intends to grow her site over the coming years, revealing she has "big plans" in the works.

"The subscribers can expect to see I guess the real Ellie-Jean Coffey - exclusive content I've never shared before, the ability to chat with me every single day and offer an intimate experience where I can engage with my top followers," she said.

"My vision for the site is to provide the opportunity for people to get closer to me than ever before, and sort of to create a community where everyone can be themselves with no judgment whatsoever."

Ellie-Jean Coffe.

In Coffey's eyes, the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of establishing a digital platform for Australian businesses.

"Currently right now, we live in an online digital world, and with the coronavirus, it's just proven further that if your business cannot operate solely in the digital world, your business is at risk," Coffey said.

"I'm a businesswoman, not just a surfer, and I created a blueprint for myself that allowed me to succeed in any environment thrown at me.

"My biggest challenge was believing in myself, as most offers I have received on social media, they were sort of a joke. But I couldn't be happier to have finally taken an opportunity which has changed my life and made me more confident than ever before."

Originally published as Surf star lifts lid on XXX-rated move