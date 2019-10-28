Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man accused of murdering missing Grafton school teacher Sharon Edwards to face the Supreme Court
The man accused of murdering missing Grafton school teacher Sharon Edwards to face the Supreme Court Adam Hourigan
Crime

SUPREME COURT: John Edwards trial begins today

Jenna Thompson
by
28th Oct 2019 7:23 AM

THE man accused of murdering missing Grafton school teacher Sharon Edwards, will face a Supreme Court trial in Coffs Harbour today.

John Wallace Edwards, 62, is alleged to have murdered his estranged wife Sharon Margaret Edwards at Grafton, on the NSW north coast, in March 2015.

Mr Edwards stands accused of murdering the school teacher after she disappeared following a night out in the south of the town.

He has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

The trial is expected to last between four and five weeks.

More Stories

Show More
clarence crime coffs harbour court editors picks john edwards missing persons sharon edwards supreme court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    NAME AND SHAME: 15 Ipswich drink, drug drivers in court

    premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: 15 Ipswich drink, drug drivers in court

    Crime Each week the Queensland Times publishes a list of those busted drink and drug driving.

    Developer agrees Deebing Creek should be surveyed

    premium_icon Developer agrees Deebing Creek should be surveyed

    News Site should be surveyed using ground-penetrating radar.

    Honours for contribution to medicine

    premium_icon Honours for contribution to medicine

    News The two doctors are joint recipients of the Mercy Medallion.

    IN COURT: Full names of 64 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 64 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.