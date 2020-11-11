Support toy and book appeal for kids this Christmas

The United Sports Club, located at 2 Joyce Street, East Ipswich, needs your help.

The Club is proudly supporting the Smith Family Christmas Toy and Book appeal for disadvantaged children aged up to 12 years.

Please help us bring a simile to the faces of children in need this Christmas.

Drop off your donations of new toys and/or educational books at the United Sports Club before Saturday, December 12.

For more information please visit the United Sports Club Facebook page or telephone Kerri on 3202 2877.