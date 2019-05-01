Support network established for expecting mums

PRIDE AND JOY: Telena Douglas, with son Jonty, participated in developing the No Buts for Bub program.

DURING pregnancy, it's easy for mums-to-be to overlook their own well-being with the impending arrival of a new addition to the family.

West Moreton Health has partnered with local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women to design a new social and cultural support service to ease that load.

No Buts for Bub was created for mums who recently had babies at Ipswich Hospital, some of whom shared their experiences to develop additional practical support services.

The program will include cultural activities such as painting, weaving and beading, as well as weekly themed yarning circles facilitated by local Aboriginal Elder Aunty Gayle Munn.

There will also be one-on-one social advocacy and support available with an Aboriginal Health Worker and Indigenous Hospital Liaison Officer on hand.

West Moreton Health project co-ordinator Lynda Maybanks said Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people experience a number of social disadvantages which can cause stress, especially during pregnancy.

"This program acknowledges this issue and provides flexible support in addition to the antenatal care mums-to-be are already receiving at West Moreton Health,” she said.

Second-time mum Telena Douglas participated in developing the new initiative.

"When you are pregnant it is not just your body that is changing but your whole life,” she said.

"It can be very stressful and you can forget to care for your social and emotional health.

"Getting to share my experience means other Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander girls who have their baby here (at Ipswich Hospital) will feel more supported and might not be as stressed.”

The free No Buts for Bub women's support program will be held every Friday from 3 May to 28 June 2019 at the Redbank Plains Community Centre and is open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women.

For more information call the West Moreton Health Indigenous Hospital Liaison Service on 07 3413 7204.