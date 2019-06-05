Menu
A new support group has started up at the Ipswich Central Library.
Support group offers 12 steps to happiness

Ashleigh Howarth
5th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
A NEW 12-step group that aims to help people develop and maintain healthy and fulfilling relationships has started in Ipswich.

The Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) group has started meetings which are held at the Ipswich Central Library every Sunday from 9-11am.

The group's organiser, who must also remain anonymous, said the group was aimed at helping people become happier and healthier.

"This is a spin-off from an Alcoholics Anonymous assisted group," the organiser said.

"This group is aimed at helping co-dependents to focus on themselves so they can be healthy and happy.

"The more you understand, the more you have control of what you can change and look after yourself."

A major part of recovery in any 12-step program is attending meetings. It is at these meeting that residents will be able to share their own experiences, thoughts, feelings and recovery with others who are in the same situation.

All meetings begin with an introduction which usually includes the 12 steps and traditions, as well as an explanation of the format that the meeting will take.

There may be a speaker or a reading of a step or a topic.

The group's organiser said everyone was welcome to attend the meetings.

"Anybody can come, and you can come with a friend if you are scared," they said.

"If somebody is already in a 12-step program and wants to figure out things on a different level, this is a perfect outlet for them. If people just want to come and see what the group is about, that's OK too."

For more information, log onto www.codependents anonymous.org.au, or head along to a meeting.

