Support for Steggles workers

State Development Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the government's rapid response team has been activated to work on the impact of Steggles' decision to cease production at its Wulkuraka facility.
HUNDREDS of workers who will be left without a job when Steggles shuts down have been offered help to get a new job, re-train or access Centrelink.

Department of State Development will hold an employment and training forum in Ipswich in mid-November at the Baiada Steggles facility at Wulkuraka to link affected workers with career, job and training opportunities, as well as services including Centrelink entitlements and assistance, training and reskilling options, resume writing, tapping into the jobs portal sponsored by Ipswich Council and Regional Development Australia, financial advice on how to manage redundancy payments and assist in identifying vacancies as per survey to be undertaken by Ipswich Chamber of Commerce to their 360 members.

