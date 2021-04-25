Support for march continues despite amendments

(L-R Baby Mila attends Ipswic Anzac Day March with parents Daniel and Rachel Hohenhaus and grandpa Warren Keel.

A CONDENSED route for the 2021 Ipswich Anzac Day March appears to have done little to dampen the community’s spirit.

Crowds turned out in droves to the streets of Ipswich Central on Sunday, eager to witness the return of the longstanding tradition following its cancellation event.

Despite the day’s sombre undertone, an air of excitement proved high among local youngsters – many of whom were later fascinated by the military vehicles on display.

Long-time attendee Warren Keel commended the significant turnout.

“I’m always very impressed with the Anzac Day march in Ipswich, they always get a really good roll up,” Mr Keel said.

“There’s always a lot of anticipation, from what I saw a lot of people were queuing up from about 9am this morning.”

In attendance with the former teacher was his infant granddaughter Mila, along with her parents Rachel and Daniel.

“We’ve lived in Ipswich for over 30 years now and we’ve tried to always come to the Anzac Day marches,” he said.

Fortunately, initial backlash to news of an amended march appeared to be a non-issue on the day.

It comes after Ipswich City Council announced last week a shortened march would take place to accommodate ageing veterans.

The succession of students – including volunteers, and variety of armed forced personnel – marched through Brisbane St into Ellenborough St, Darling St East, West St and Mary St before ending at Timothy Moloney Park.

“The route is a good one, certainly the strip through the top of the CBD is a very important part of town,” Mr Keel said.

He said attendance to the event continued to grow annually, likely due to the involvement of many local schools in recent years.

“It’s a really nice event for bringing the community together,” Mr Keel said.

He said the city’s ties to RAAF Amberley also contributed.

“It’s a very special part of Ipswich and I think that’s another reason why the community gets behind this in a big way,” he said.

“We have a lot of RAAF people living in this community and we like to get out and support them on this day.

“Given the horrific numbers coming about mental health with some of our veterans, it’s really important to stand up and show that they have the community’s support on a day like this.”

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.