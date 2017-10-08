Support by Antoniolli for friend out in the open

Joel is a journalist with 20 years of experience and since February, 2011 he has been the late reporter at The Queensland Times. Joel specialises in longer features and as the late reporter he chases all the breaking stories that unfold in the evenings. A die hard rugby league fan, Joel has been pushing hard for the Western Corridor bid to be admitted into the NRL.

WE all get by with a little help from our friends.

Which brings me straight to the point of Mayor Andrew Antoniolli's support for his friend of more than 25 years, newly elected Division 7 councillor David Martin.

This support has been criticised by some as being inappropriate, criticism that ramped up when Cr Antoniolli wore a David Martin shirt on polling day and handed out how-to-vote cards for 30 minutes.

I fancy all the fuss will be another mountain made out of a molehill.

The Crime and Corruption Commission's Operation Belcarra did look closely at what constitutes an undeclared group of candidates.

In its recent report the CCC said that it's view was that voters "are entitled to have as clear and unambiguous understanding as possible of the financial and political relationships between candidates”.

There is an element of fuzziness and lack of clarity on this whole issue, but what I take out of it is that voters need to know who is supporting who and that support needs to be made clear.

The CCC has made the point that voters should not be deceived.

Certainly there was nothing deceptive about Cr Antoniolli's support on polling day in the sense that he was prepared to advertise it in such a public way.

His support for Mr Martin has also been highlighted by his political foes and became a campaign issue.

Cr Antoniolli had previously told the QT on several occasions he was supporting Mr Martin but stopped short of endorsing him.

You could argue that the difference is simply semantics, but Cr Antoniolli has explained to the QT today that the reason he handed out the how-to-vote-cards on election day was a response to a social media slur on his wife's right to support Mr Martin in an open way in a democracy.

He does not resile from that. He certainly did not hide it, as he posted a photo of himself on polling day on Facebook.

Cr Antoniolli told the QT that five candidates asked for his support at the election and Mr Martin was not one of them. He said he offered Mr Martin his support in a strategic sense as a friend and someone who had been in the trenches with him at the last mayoral campaign.

Former mayoral candidate Gary Duffy has been highly critical of the Martin/Antoniolli relationship.

Mr Duffy has campaigned for his own preferred candidate Rochelle Caloon. His support has been clear. He has stood at polling booths for Ms Caloon. No one could doubt that Mr Duffy was backing Ms Caloon.

That is fair enough as far as I am concerned. It was out in the open.

Mr Martin did make a donation of $3000 to Cr Antoniolli's mayoral campaign, but once again that was well and truly known by the public. The information has been reported in the media and is available on the ECQ website.

One point worth making here is that while Cr Antoniolli is a member of the ALP, Mr Martin is not. Mr Martin is regarded by those who know him well as being philosophically conservative.

In the past the Ipswich council has been accused of being too closely aligned to the ALP. But here we have a mayor with ALP affiliation supporting a person with a different perspective on life.

The fact is that influential friends have been backing each other for as long as political campaigns have been run.

The key is that support should be clearly outlined to the public.