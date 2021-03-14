Supervisor faces court after smartphone logistics haul

A LOGISTICS supervisor at a freight company ended up with nearly $8000 worth of stolen iPhones.

Appearing in Ipswich District Court on Friday, Neil Tukiafe Efalaimo Togiapoe faced a charge of receiving tainted property after the charge was downgraded from the more serious one of stealing when a clerk or servant.

The court heard minimal detail of the prosecution case as to exactly how Togiapoe received the mobile phones but it was revealed there were two co-accused.

Crown prosecutor Victoria Adams said Togiapoe received five iPhones with a wholesale value of around $1555 each – with a total value of $7775.

Ms Adams said a theft took place at his workplace, DB Schenker Pty, where Togiapoe was employed as logistics supervisor.

The phones had been in boxes in a storage area.

Togiapoe, 32, from Camira, pleaded guilty to receiving tainted property and having reason to believe it was tainted at Redbank between January 7, 2018 and February 22, 2018.

Defence barrister Scott Neaves raised the question of Togiapoe paying restitution instead of a fine and said a hire company was involved in the matter and it had paid the compensation to the business.

However, the viability of compensation was queried when it was disclosed Togiapoe was already paying fortnightly payments of $150 as $8000 in compensation following a previous unrelated court conviction.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC told Togiapoe he had been facing a more serious charge.

“You were previously facing a much more serious charge,” Judge Horneman-Wren SC said.

“In early 2018 co-workers of yours worked with you at the distribution centre.

“They pulled off eight boxes of mobile phones. You are being sentenced for receiving five of the phones.”

Judge Horneman-Wren said that some months afterwards Togiapoe was involved in a violent offence for which he received a suspended sentence.

As part of that he was now paying a substantial compensation order with fortnightly payments of $150.

He said a fine was the appropriate penalty for receiving the mobile phones.

Togiapoe was convicted and fined $1500.