Superstars on show at Baxter Oval

Fans of the women’s game have a prime opportunity to rub shoulders with some of its genuine stars at Baxter Oval tomorrow.

Lining up against Wests, the Ipswich Logan Hornets will face a team featuring at least five players to have appeared for the Queensland Fire from 10am.

Ipswich Logan Hornets coach Wayne Bichel said the women’s game was growing and it was an ideal chance for cricket lovers to see just how much the standard had lifted.

He said the professionals were generally more than happy to sign autographs and he encouraged the public to head along and take advantage of their generosity.

“It is a great opportunity to watch the women in action and get an autograph,” he said.

Bichel said the Hornets always had fierce encounters with the competition giants and he expected this round would be no different.

“They have five of their stars, so it will be a good challenge,” he said.

“We’ll need to formulate bowling plans for the better players and the key will be sticking to them.

“If we can limit their scoring opportunities it will be good.”

The Hornets welcome back Queensland under-18 trio Ruth and Ellie Johnston, and Kira Holmes.

Hornets’ skipper Ellie was among the nation’s top five scorers at the Australian Championships, while Ruth excelled with the ball.

Holmes is also a great asset for Ipswich Logan behind the stumps.

Bichel expects them to strengthen the side. He is also counting on PNG international Brenda Tau to fire. The Hornets need one of their top order to play a match-winning hand and the East Asia Pacific captain is in fine form after amassing 450 runs at a fair clip this season, including a blistering 92 last week.

With the ball, spin arsenal Ellie, Ruth and Sibona Jimmy are a constant threat but much will hinge on the support they receive from the relatively inexperienced medium pace battery. At Ivor Marsden from 11am second grade are also anticipating a thorough examination of their abilities against a Sunshine Coast team which has been the competition’s benchmark for two seasons. Bichel said the match would present his fast-improving squad one of its greatest challenges to date and act as a litmus test.