Lance Franklin may miss Round 1. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Lance Franklin may miss Round 1. Picture. Phil Hillyard
AFL

Superstar in race against time after knee surgery

by Dan Batten
8th Jan 2020 2:15 PM
SUPERSATR Lance Franklin is in danger of missing the start of the 2020 season after undergoing pre-season knee surgery.

The four-time Coleman Medallist had an arthroscope on his knee this week after experiencing discomfort in the Swans' break over the New Year, and is set to be sidelined from full training for the next 10 weeks.

It is a significant setback for both the Swans and Franklin, who returned to training early fit and firing in November following an injury-riddled 2019 campaign.

Franklin, who turns 33 at the end of January, managed just 10 games last season - his lowest tally since he was drafted in 2004 - with hamstring injuries holding him back.

Lance Franklin returned to training in fantastic knick in November. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Lance Franklin returned to training in fantastic knick in November. Picture. Phil Hillyard

Sydney Head of Football Charlie Gardiner is hopeful the surgery will enable Franklin to have an injury free season and says he remains a chance to play in Round 1.

The Swans take on the Adelaide Crows in their Round 1 clash on March 21.

The goalkicker was looming as a promising SuperCoach prospect at a bargain basement price of $394.2k until the setback.

