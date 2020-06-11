Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Carlo Sand Blow is one of the magical spots you can discover at Rainbow Beach.
Carlo Sand Blow is one of the magical spots you can discover at Rainbow Beach.
Paid Content

A superstar hangout like no other

11th Jun 2020 12:00 AM

Picture this. You're famous. Everywhere you go you're mobbed by hundreds of adoring fans. Your life is a constant flash of cameras and interviews; but, you're beautiful, you're rich and you're so in.

 

You need a break from the glitz and the glamour. Life in the fast lane is hard, you need a place to go. A place that's as beautiful as you are. A place to take your beautiful family, a place like no other. 

 

 

Carlo Sand Blow is one of the magical spots you can discover at Rainbow Beach.
Carlo Sand Blow is one of the magical spots you can discover at Rainbow Beach.

You may think that this is an impossible scenario but for Hollywood heartthrobs Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon a holiday to the famous coloured sands of Rainbow Beach, in the Gympie Region was just what the doctor ordered.

 

In recent times the Hemsworth's and Damon's have frequented Rainbow Beach. They've kayaked on the blue water, sipped coffee at local café's and they've played in the surf while groups of horse riders trotted happily by.  

 

Did you know last year Rainbow Beach was voted number 1 in the top 15 Beautiful hidden-gem small towns in Australia?

 

The quaint coastal shops and indoor/outdoor dining or fish and chips on the beach at sunset, the fresh air, fresh food and lots of fresh holiday ideas are what Rainbow Beach is all about.

 

It's why Hollywood royalty visit. Not because it's trendy but because it is real!   

 

There's more to the Gympie region than you might think.

 

You're welcome.

bil-grc destinations gympie region gympie regional council rainbow beach travel destinations
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three officers hurt at jail a day after ‘code black’ riot

        premium_icon Three officers hurt at jail a day after ‘code black’ riot

        Crime A prisoner has assaulted an officer and two others have been injured restraining him in an incident at a jail that occurred just a day after a riot there.

        One-on-one classes approved for popular swim centre

        premium_icon One-on-one classes approved for popular swim centre

        News A swim centre will be reopening with special classes

        Council confirms workers will lose jobs

        premium_icon Council confirms workers will lose jobs

        Council News Jobs will go at regional council to save costs despite councillors not discussing...

        Esk officer’s national recognition for flood, fire service

        premium_icon Esk officer’s national recognition for flood, fire service

        Community Fires, floods, drug crime and road trauma – this Esk cop has taken them all on, and...