Supersonic bombers make touch down

WELCOME: Local enthusiast Tom Fisher captured these images of the US Air Force Lancer Bomber landing at Amberley on Tuesday. TOM FISHER

PHOTOGRAPHER Tom Fisher was lucky enough to capture a glimpse of the majestic US Air Force B-1B Lancer as it touched down at Amberley air base this week.

The supersonic planes are in Australia as part of the US-Australia Force Posture Initiatives which will result in increased flying operations over Ipswich from now and into early December.

Minister for Defence Senator Marise Payne said the training would enable RAAF aircrew to meet flying qualifications and give them an opportunity to exercise with one of the world's most technologically advanced armed forces.

US strategic bombers have visited Australia since the 1940s, with the first B-1B Lancer arriving in 1995.