Supermarket thief found hiding in the dunnies

WHEN a woman and her friend were caught leaving a supermarket with nearly $500 worth of goods, it was down to a vigilant store manager to give chase.

One of the two women was eventually tracked down, hiding in the toilet cubicle of a nearby hotel.

Linda Weatherall was later arrested and charged.

Appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Linda Anne Weatherall, 27, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to stealing from Big W Booval on December 11, 2019; and three counts of failing to appear at court.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said Weatherall walked into the store and picked up a blue carry basket, filling it with cosmetics, personal hygiene products, and baby clothes.

Sgt Dick said the basket was pushed through an emergency fire door and left where another female put some of the items into a black bag.

The court heard the alarm was triggered and a store manager saw the two females and gave chase, as they fled across the road.

Police driving past at the time saw the manager chasing the two females and stopped to assist.

An employee of a nearby hotel told police he saw two females carrying baskets run into the women’s toilets.

Sgt Dick said police found Weatherall inside the cubicle, along with the blue Big W plastic basket and a black bag.

Weatherall told police she offered to help a friend steal in exchange for money.

“She arranged to steal items for a friend for $200 so she could travel to North Queensland,” Sgt Dick said.

“She said she was asked to steal personal hygiene, cosmetics and baby clothes. She did not say the friend’s name.”

Weatherall also failed to attend court, telling police when they caught up with her that she had simply “forgotten about it”.

The court heard she failed to appear in court another two times.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Weatherall suffered memory loss as a result of being struck on the head with a baseball bat.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum convicted and fined Weatherall $1000.