Supermarket thief back in jail over latest crimes

A man has been jailed after committing a string of new offences while on parole.

A man has been jailed after committing a string of new offences while on parole.

Cream bun was on the menu for a hungry thief who stole from a supermarket last year.

Blake Burchell not only took care of his stomach but also his feet, with Ipswich Magistrate’s Court hearing he grabbed a pair of socks.

The stealing incident was just one of a long list of offences Burchell committed over the course of a few months, with driving and drug offences also detailed in court.

Appearing from jail via video-link, Blake Andrew Burchell, 44, pleaded guilty to 18 charges including stealing goods valued at $14.89; obstructing police, three counts of driving when disqualified; driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle on January 24; driving with a load exceeding safe carrying capacity on September 8 last year; travelling in part of a motor vehicle unsuitable for passengers; possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of controlled drugs on November 19, 2020; not safely disposing of needle/syringe; and failing to appear at court.

Prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro said Burchell’s criminal history was abhorrent, with multiple property and stealing offences.

Police sought a jail term of 4-6 months.

The court heard Burchell was on parole at the time of the latest offences, and was returned to custody as a result.

The recent offences included driving a vehicle that was overloaded, and stealing the cream bun and pair of socks from IGA Maleny.

Defence lawyer Mikaela Brown said Burchell was a father of four, who had been struggling with the death of his father.

“His fiance has been incredibly supportive. Says the death of his father led to this as he had not been dealing with it,” Ms Brown said.

“He was diagnosed with skin cancer in jail. Has a severe wound on his chest, and a skin graft.”

Ms Brown said he had spent more than six months back in jail but noted that this could not be declared against these charges.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said the three offences of driving when disqualified showed contempt for court orders.

He sentenced Burchell to a total of four months jail, including one month for failing to attend court.

The jail term will be served cumulatively on top of the existing sentence he is serving for prior offences.

Burchell was given immediate eligibility to begin his parole application.