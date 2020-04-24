Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The shelves at Coles Sydney Street were filled with essentials previously hard to find The supermarket giant said it had been able to get more stock to stores across the country.
The shelves at Coles Sydney Street were filled with essentials previously hard to find The supermarket giant said it had been able to get more stock to stores across the country.
News

Supermarket shelves filled to the brim

Ashley Pillhofer
24th Apr 2020 12:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WALKING into Coles today was like winning the lottery.

Shelves I had become used to seeing bare were stacked to the brim with fresh produce and other essential items.

Most importantly, there was toilet paper. Loads of it. And it was well priced.

A Coles spokeswoman said the chain had been able to get more stock on display at supermarkets across the country.

"Last month, as people prepared for an extended period of isolation, we saw great demand for pantry staples such as flour, pasta and tinned vegetables," she said.

"There are signs that the demand is beginning to slow."

The spokeswoman said while demand for essentials like toilet paper had also begun to slow, the retail giant had noticed increased interest in products customers could use at home.

This included hair colourants, baking mixes, gift cards for online entertainment, stationery and coffee capsules.

At the same time, she said, there had been an obvious downturn in sales of packaged salads as well as gums and mints.

coronavirus mackay mackay shopping mackay supermarket
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man's mad outburst after driver honks horn

        premium_icon Man's mad outburst after driver honks horn

        News An irate pedestrian jumped onto the bonnet of a ute and kneed the windscreen after the driver honked the horn at him.

        Man escapes injury in hwy truck fire

        premium_icon Man escapes injury in hwy truck fire

        News A man was uninjured when a truck caught fire this morning

        How footballers pushing through isolation barrier

        premium_icon How footballers pushing through isolation barrier

        Soccer Ipswich players, coach step up for fitness challenge.

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days